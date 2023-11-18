Reservoirs open to the public after Storm Ciarán

Queen's Valley and Val de la Mare reservoirs have been closed for more than two weeks

Two reservoirs are reopening to the public on Saturday, more than two weeks after being closed due to storm damage.

Storm Ciaran on 1 November uprooted trees and blocked pathways at Queen's Valley and Val de la Mare reservoirs.

Tree surgeons have been at both reservoirs clearing up trees and making the paths safe for the public.

Access to some footpaths and the Val de la Mare arboretum remain limited due to ongoing clearing up.

Jersey Water is grateful for the support and understanding of the public

Helier Smith, Chief Executive of Jersey Water, said: "We are pleased to be able to re-open the reservoirs to the public from this weekend.

"Jersey Water employees, tree surgeons and the team at Jersey Trees for Life have worked tirelessly since the storm, in very wet and windy weather conditions, to make sure the reservoirs are safe again for people to use."

Alex Morel, Chief Executive of Jersey Trees for Life, added: "When people visit the arboretum, they will notice considerable damage to all of our collections.

"While we have been hugely saddened by the losses, we will be planting new specimen trees in the new year.”

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.