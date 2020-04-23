How to reset a Chromebook

Everything was working perfectly on your Chromebook — speeds were quick, and you were chugging along. Now you’re experiencing frustrating lag, though, and you can’t figure out what’s gone wrong.

To fix the most simple system problems that cause a slow-down, you can reset your Chromebook. We’ll show you how to Powerwash for a quick fix, as well as how to format and reset your Chromebook.

With these methods, your Chromebook will most likely be back to its fast processing speed in no time.

Powerwash for a clean start

Powerwash is your first option for resetting a Chromebook. This built-in tool completely resets the machine to the version of Chrome OS that was originally installed at the factory. That means it removes any customizations you’ve made to the device — background image, display resolution, homepage, themes, and extensions. It also removes all user accounts and local files stored on the machine.

It’s a good option if you’re sure you want to continue using the Chromebook with your Google account but want to remove some of the clutter or try to fix a nagging problem. However, your Chromebook will need to install software updates once you connect it to the internet again after a Powerwash.

Here’s how you can do this from inside Chrome OS. Keep in mind that you also can Powerwash by pressing the Ctrl + Alt + Shift + R keys when you turn it on.

Step 1: From the pop-up menu, click the System Clock > Cog icon. This opens the Chrome OS settings.

Step 2: Click Advanced listed on the left to expand the settings menu, followed by Reset Settings shown at the bottom.

Step 3: Click the Reset button displayed next to Powerwash.

Step 4: Click the blue Restart button on the pop-up prompt to continue.

Step 5: Once your Chromebook reboots, Google presents this message: “Powerwash to reset your Chrome device to be just like new. All user accounts and local data will be removed.” If you’re sure, click the blue button marked Powerwash.

Step 6: Another “last chance” pop-up window appears. Click Continue.

Your Chromebook will reboot again. When it turns back on, it will spend a short moment clearing off all data. You’ll then need to set it up, connect to a Wi-Fi network, and log in with your Google account.

Format and recovery for when things go wrong