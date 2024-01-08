How we’re reshaping our coverage in New York

When POLITICO launched its New York operation in 2013, it sought to provide high-level stories about the politicians and power brokers running America’s largest city and the state capital that controls so much of its fate. The goal was to obsessively cover New York politics and policy, while deeply examining the “permanent government” — the people running some of the most important and lucrative industries in the Empire State.

More than a decade later, the experiment has proven a success exceeding our highest hopes: We have grown in size and stature, produced award-winning, impactful journalism that has shaped our readers’ understanding of who controls New York and delivered a suite of scoops, political analysis and our signature newsletters day after day. POLITICO was at the vanguard of political journalism at the time, and we are proud to have planted our flag in New York’s highly-competitive media market.

POLITICO’s next chapter in New York will be equally as ambitious as we adapt to cover the moment. We are excited today to announce the launch of POLITICO’s new home in New York. The site will serve as a go-to for readers looking to stay in the know and get our unique and insightful political reporting as we embark on a pivotal election year in New York. It will offer curated coverage of the state Capitol, City Hall and statewide politics, with new depth and urgency.

We’re also expanding and revamping our New York Playbook franchise. Today, we launch a refreshed morning briefing designed to drive the conversation among knowledgeable New Yorkers. And New York Playbook PM will now publish year-round, while also putting its focus on Albany — from the Legislature to the governor to the power brokers shaping the Capitol agenda. Readers can subscribe to both daily newsletters here.

We also plan to give more to our Pro subscribers across government and policy spaces this year, with new analysis on key legislation.

As politics and journalism have changed over the last 10 years, we have reoriented ourselves to stay current. We remain keenly focused on the biggest political stories coming out of New York, while paying close attention to the growing health care industry, the volatile housing market and vital plans for the region’s energy consumption. At the same time, we are now writing with an eye toward our nation’s capital as we expand our reach and grow our audience.

New York is among a handful of global power centers shaping the future of the world, and we’re committed to covering it with the same rigor we cover other power centers, including Washington, Sacramento, Brussels and London.

Our journalists have a clear mandate: Take our audience inside the room where the action is happening. Deliver reporting that illuminates the dynamics behind the news, that tells our readers — often the people making the news — what they don’t already know. We’re excited to deliver that, and we’re grateful to have you joining us.