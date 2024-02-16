Residence Inn by Marriott in West Monroe underway: Here's what you should know

Southern Hospitality Services and West Monroe city officials broke ground on a Residence Inn by Marriott on Thursday.

A new hotel broke ground in West Monroe, promising to boost both the local economy and residents' quality of life, according to Mayor Staci Mitchell.

The four-story hotel is being developed by Southern Hospitality Services. The hostelry will be a 108-room Residence Inn by Marriott on Constitution Drive, adjacent to West Monroe Sports & Event.

The city hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday that included Mitchell, former State Rep. Mike Walsworth (R-West Monroe), West Monroe Alderman Rodney Welch, Ouachita Parish Police Juror Michael Thompson and other local dignitaries.

"This is just another project in West Monroe that will add to not only our economic standing but our quality of life," Mitchell said. "We're serving as a destination here so it will improve not only West Monroe but the entire parish. We're really excited about the Residence Inn."

The hotel will be connected to the sports facility through a breezeway. The hotel will cater to families and teams and will also include a gym and meeting room.

"It's a larger hotel for our area out here," Mitchell said. "Of course it'll have all the amenities and the customer service there that everyone that stays at Marriott and deals with Marriott, and of course Southern Hospitality and everything that they provide will go into this hotel. It will be a gem here in our community."

According to Mitchell, the sports complex and hotel is expected to bring $21.5 million a year for the parish, serving as a catalyst for additional growth and development in the region.

The hotel is expected to open in 2025.

