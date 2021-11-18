Residence near University of Kentucky campus struck by gunfire

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Waller Avenue near the University of Kentucky campus late Wednesday night, according to Lt. Daniel Truex.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at about 11:16 p.m. in the 100 block of Waller Avenue, per Truex. Police eventually determined that an occupied residence was struck by a single gunshot.

Truex said three people were in the home at the time of the shooting. None was injured.