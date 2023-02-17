Located on beautiful Fort St. Catherine’s beach, within two hours of the East Coast and only 7 minutes from the airport, The Residences at The St. Regis Resort offer a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury in Bermuda. Conveniently close yet a world apart.

Ownership at The Residences comes with full access to world-class amenities and services at The. St. Regis Resort in Bermuda, including: Five Forts Golf Course, BLT Steak, Iridium Spa, two oceanfront pools, and our famed butler service, ready to attend to your every need.

Photo via The Residences at the St. Regis Bermuda

When you purchase a Residence at The St. Regis Bermuda, you immerse yourself in an unparalleled experience on an island known for its effortlessly beautiful beaches, rich heritage and vibrant culture. Famous for pink sand beaches, picturesque landscape, world class restaurants and an international business community, why not consider Bermuda for a second home.

The Gate’s Bay Residences will be opening this summer. With an exclusive 15 units for purchase, Gate’s Bay Residences have access to a private pool, magnificent landscaping, complete with dazzling ocean views.

Related Luxury Hospitality in the World’s Three Most-Visited Cities

Residences Owners also have the choice of participating in the Hotel Rental Program. Through this program, you can rent out your Residence when it is unoccupied and still use it whenever you like.

About The Residences at The St. Regis Bermuda:

Photo via The Residences at the St. Regis Bermuda

There are an exclusive 30 luxurious oceanfront, St. Regis branded Residences with two and three bedroom homes now available for whole-ownership. Residences range in size from 1434 square feet to 3443 square feet. All with magnificent interior living space and generous balconies that enjoy stunning oceanfront views.

About the St. Regis Bermuda Resort

Overlooking St. Catherine’s Beach, The St. Regis Resort is a symbol of modern elegance seeped in history. Paying homage to the roots of the Astor family’s love of Bermuda, the resort is impeccably decorated, and the service is top-notch.

Story continues

120 Rooms including 21 suites

Restaurants:

BLT Steak NY

Lina

The St. Regis Bar

Wellness and Activities:

The Spa at The St. Regis

Five Forts Golf Club

St. Regis Fitness Center

Two outdoor pools

St. Catherine’s Beach—Oceanfront

St. Regis Children’s Club

Address:

34 Coot Pond Road, St. George’s, GE 03 Bermuda

Website:

www.theresidencesbermuda.com

Contact:

+1 441 599 5628

sales@theresidences.bm

Related Rent a Regatta Experience

The post The Residences at the St. Regis Bermuda appeared first on Worth.