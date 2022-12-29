Resident applications sought for spring police academy in Joplin

Dec. 29—The Joplin Police Department will host its Citizens Police Academy in spring 2023.

The academy is a 14-week program for residents who want to learn more about the police department. Offered for free, the hands-on program is taught by police officers sharing their perspective on law enforcement.

Topics to be covered include crime scene investigations, narcotics investigations, child abuse investigations, vehicle stops, SWAT operations and equipment, use of force tactics, building clearing, DWI enforcement and an introduction to the K9 unit.

The classes will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday beginning Feb. 2. They will conclude on May 4 with a closing ceremony and dinner.

The class size is limited to approximately 25 participants. Applicants must be 21 or older and pass a background check.

An application can be submitted or printed from www.joplinpolice.org under the "Events" tab. An application can also be obtained at the front desk of the Joplin Police Department at 303 E. Third St.

Details: 417-623-3131, ext 1632.