Resident arrested for suspected arson after house fire in East County

RAMONA, Calif. — A resident of a home that caught fire Monday in Ramona has been arrested on suspicion of arson, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Haley Street, according to law enforcement. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a home fully engulfed in flames and two residents outside with no injuries.

Detectives investigating the fire determined the fire was intentional, arresting one of the residents, Buixasa, at the scene, per SDSO.

Palestine and Israel supporters clash at Balboa Park protest amid conflict

Susanne Buixasa, 57, was identified as the suspect and booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee, Dan Wilson with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release.

Another East County blaze killed an elderly woman over the weekend. The 80-year-old died after a fire broke out in her home in Santee.

An investigation is still underway on the cause of the Santee fire. At this time, authorities do not believed it is connected with the incident on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.