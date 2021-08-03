Resident confronts auto burglar during theft try

Aug. 2—An eastern Cumberland County resident confronted a man who she said was in the midst of burglarizing a vehicle and helped authorities identify a suspect who was arrested Thursday.

Chris Lee Powers, 40, 406 Edwards Lane, Rockwood, is charged with auto burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Cpl. Lucas Turner's report.

A Pig Path Rd. resident around 6:30 a.m. reported to authorities that she spotted a man getting into her pickup truck. She stopped the suspect as the man tried to flee and gave deputies a description of the suspect.

Deputies arrived on the scene and were told the man had fled from the scene on foot. Turner wrote that about a quarter of a mile from the residence, a man fitting the description of the suspect was apprehended.

The suspect told deputies he had two outstanding warrants in Roane County and a check revealed one was for auto theft. During questioning, Powers reportedly told deputies he abandoned that stolen vehicle from Roane County on Millstone Mountain.

Later that day, Sheriff's Investigator David Gibson located a 2004 GMC Envoy that had been reported stolen in Roane County.

Roane County authorities were notified of the vehicle's recovery.

Powers was taken to the Justice Center and booked on the two local charges. Bond was set at $9,000 and a hearing date in General Sessions Court assigned. A hold was placed on him by Roane County investigators.

