Resident 'confused' after receiving notice for insurance violation

Mar. 1—McAlester resident Megan LaRue was shocked when she received a letter from the state of Oklahoma with a photo of her vehicle stating it "was identified on the road without insurance."

"I was shocked, but also confused," LaRue said. "I have never allowed insurance to lapse, so I was confused."

LaRue said at first, she thought it could be a scam, so she called the McAlester Police Department, which told her it was a legitimate letter through a state program.

The photo of LaRue's vehicle was taken from a camera placed near Tandy Town in McAlester by the Oklahoma Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program, or UVED for short.

UVED Program Director Amanda Arnall Couch explained how the program was created after a 2015 study that ranked Oklahoma as having the highest number of uninsured drivers in the country with 1 out of every 4 drivers uninsured.

Then-Governor Mary Fallin signed Senate Bill 359 into law in 2016 stating the program was only to be implemented after two provisions were met: At least 95% of auto insurers participated in the state's real time insurance verification system and if the system can be updated without interrupting lawful users of the system.

Arnall Couch said the first cameras were placed in 2018 and the first notices were sent out in December 2018 — with the program growing in coverage since.

"We have cameras deployed across the state of Oklahoma," Arnall Couch said. "We have 50 of them, so there's at least one in every District Attorney and Judicial District as well as extra cameras in the metro areas."

The cameras are placed at high-traffic areas, such as the intersection near Tandy Town, to maximize coverage.

After the camera takes the photo of a license plate, a software will read the plate and compare the plate to a database and once the software identifies a vehicle that could potentially not have insurance, the photo and information is sent for "quality checks" through the software vendor and Arnall Couch's office.

"If it looks like you are in fact not insured, then you are sent a notice," Arnall Couch said.

But there are instances where an insured person can still receive a notice such as if the vehicle was sold and the new owner hasn't registered the vehicle in their name, the system wasn't updated by the insurance company, or even a transposed VIN number.

LaRue said her insurance agent had never heard of the program.

"He was confused on what to do," LaRue said. "But he followed the directions on the back of the letter, and he verified that I had insurance at the time of the violation. He called to let me know it was taken care of."

For those that don't have insurance, the program gives the person a chance to acquire insurance without paying a higher ticket and potentially being charged with a misdemeanor.

"If in fact you did not have insurance on the date you were photo captured, then we invite you into diversion," Arnall Couch said.

The diversion program consists of paying a $174 fee and acquiring and maintain auto insurance for two years.

"Which is significantly less than a ticket," Arnall Couch said.

In the city of McAlester, a ticket for no insurance costs $335.

If the ticket is issued by a deputy or state trooper, the person can be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine up to $250, up to 30 days in the county jail, or both.

Tickets in both jurisdictions can be dismissed if proof of insurance is shown prior to or on the court date with a reduced fine possible if insurance is acquired after the ticket is issued.

The state of Oklahoma can also suspend the driver's license of a person who is guilty of driving without auto insurance, which will accure additional costs through the Department of Public Safety.

"It's the easiest diversion program in the world," Arnall Couch said. "We're here to help, we're trying to solve a problem. We're trying to keep people out of jail, we're trying to keep people from getting tickets."

Arnall Couch currently said the program currently has a 70% rate of people keeping insurance while in the program.

"We consider that pretty good," Arnall Couch said.

Those that do not comply with the program are then forwarded to the district attorney in that district for prosecution.

District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said the program has increased the number of insured drivers in Pittsburg and Haskell County and that "a fairly low number" of people have been referred to his office for prosecution.

"That's what made this program so successful," Sullivan said. "We haven't had to go to prosecution to get people enrolled."

When asked about privacy concerns, Arnall Couch said the concerns people and even some lawmakers have brought up are about the red light and speeding cameras which take a photo of the driver and the license plate.

"We don't care about the driver," Arnall Couch said. "We care who owns the car and that's a matter of public record. You can stand out on a street corner and take pictures of license plates all you want."

Arnall Couch also said the data received is only kept within the program as required by state statute to send the notices and keep track of those enrolled in the diversion program.

She said even though some people may see the program as "overbearing," the program is only trying to help people.

"We really are here to help," Arnall Couch said. "We're not here to stick it to people. So, if I manage to work myself out of work and everybody gets insurance, that would be the best possible outcome."

