Resident describes life in riot-hit Solomon Islands

The Daily Beast

Clemens Bilan/Getty ImagesA new book claims Prince Charles privately discussed with his wife the likely “complexion” of any children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.The potentially devastating accusation appears in the latest book by the New York Times best-selling author Christopher Andersen. But the author stops short of directly alleging that Charles is the royal racist who expressed “concerns” to Prince Harry over the skin color of the couple’s children, as Meghan Markle told Oprah in a bo