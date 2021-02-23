Resident duped in card scam

Feb. 23—THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man thought he was doing his pastor a favor when he responded to a request for iTunes gift cards for people suffering from cancer.

However, the pastor announced from the pulpit Sunday that he had not made requests sent by text from his cell number.

Someone "spoofed" the pastor by going to a website and obtaining a cell phone number that happened to be the pastor's, said Sgt. Scott Newberry, Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division assistant commander.

"It (the number) is good for only so many days," Newberry said.

The church member told police he received a text from his pastor's cell number asking that he purchase six iTunes gift cards at $100 each.

The man considered it an odd request, but he wanted to help the pastor, according to a TPD incident report.

On Saturday, he went to a local store and bought three iTunes gift cards for $300 and sent the activation codes via text message back to the person he thought was his pastor.

"He then received another text requesting he buy three more cards before Sunday morning church," the incident report states.

The victim cannot recoup the $600 he spent on the gift cards.

