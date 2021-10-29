Resident fatally shoots Fort Worth man, 20, during burglary of Saginaw home, police say

A Saginaw resident fatally shot a 20-year-old Fort Worth man who was accused of forcing his way into a home Tuesday night, police said.

Police said they responded to the 600 block of Oak Hollow Lane on a report of a home burglary. A man who lives at the residence told 911 dispatchers that someone had forced their way inside, and that he shot the suspect.

Upon arriving at the home, police said, they found Adxel Melgar Caceres dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Melgar Caceres’ body was lying inside the entry way of the home.

Police said that other suspects fled the area and that they believe the incident was “isolated and targeted.”

Melgar Caceres was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:56 p.m., according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records. His death was ruled a homicide.