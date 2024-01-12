Man dies after fire at Elk Grove home that also caused ammunition to explode, police say

Elk Grove police are investigating a death after a bullet hole and a fire were discovered in neighboring homes, police said Thursday.

Officers were called to a home on Aizenberg Way at 6:30 p.m. after a resident returned home and discovered a bullet hole in their wall, the Elk Grove Police Department said. The resident told 911 dispatchers they could smell smoke and see flames at a neighbor’s house.

Firefighters from the Cosumnes Community Services District arrived shortly after and extinguished the small fire. After they gained entry to the home, they found an unresponsive man inside. The man, 30, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“The male did not have any obvious signs of trauma,” Elk Grove police said.

.

After investigation police and fire officials determined an electrical source started the fire and heat from the blaze caused ammunition inside the home to explode. A bullet from the explosion pierced a neighboring home, police said.

“Detectives have concluded that the death of the 30-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the residence, is not suspicious, and foul play has been ruled out,” the Police Department said.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity after notification of next of kin.