Resident finds man’s body on Stockton Street

At 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 400 block of Stockton in response to a resident found on the ground.

Someone noticed the man laying unresponsive and called the police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Rescue responders on the scene pronounced the adult male deceased at the scene.

Currently, JSO is investigating this as an undetermined death, with crime scene and homicide units investigating

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

