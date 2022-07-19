‘Strong stench' coming from newly built apartment in S. Korea turns out to be human feces in walls

A resident of a newly built apartment building in South Korea began noticing an odor coming from their master bedroom’s closet that became increasingly worse, later discovering three bags of human feces hidden inside a space in the ceiling.

The apartment building, located in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi province, had only recently been built. As new residents began to move in, one noticed a “strong stench” coming from the walls of the master bedroom’s closet. The resident, who moved into the apartment in May, stated that as the weather got hotter, the odor became stronger.

On May 29, the resident requested an inspection. On July 2, an official from the construction company inspected various parts of the home, including the plumbing, floors, walls and ceiling. Upon investigating, three plastic bags filled with human feces were found hidden inside a space in the ceiling of the master bedroom’s closet.

“As soon as the construction company employees removed the ceiling light, a strong odor began filling the room from that hole. They couldn’t even film or take photos of the evidence [due to the stench] and left with the bags as soon as possible,” the resident told Yonhap News.

A man who lived next door also stated that he smelled an odor coming from the closet, and his wife, who is five months pregnant, began suffering headaches due to the stench.

Officials believe that construction workers had left the bags full of their waste while finishing interior work for the apartment.

The residents stated that they have not received a proper apology and that their requests to have the ceiling and walls replaced have not yet been answered. They were also told to call a professional company to have deodorization work done.

“It’s already been 17 days since the bag was discovered, but the construction company is saying that removing the wallpaper and ceiling, sterilizing it and spraying liquid detergent is a deodorizing operation. It’s been done, but I’m not sure how the construction company did it because the smell is still so strong that it gives me a headache," the resident said.

An official from the construction company stated that they plan to compensate the victims for damages as soon as possible.

Feature Image: Yonhap News

