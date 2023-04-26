Resident shoots 17-year-old trying to steal car — and both get charged, Georgia cops say

A homeowner shot a teenager he caught trying to steal a car, police in Georgia say.

Now both are facing charges.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at a home in Ellenwood, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators learned the teen and two others broke into a car and were trying to steal it when they were confronted by a resident. The 30-year-old man opened fire, hitting the teen.

The two others ran away, investigators said.

The resident faces an aggravated assault charge in connection to shooting the teen, who was charged with entering auto, according to police. Authorities didn’t say if the car belonged to the homeowner.

Additional information wasn’t available as of April 26.

Ellenwood is about 20 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

15-year-old in stolen SUV sped through red light before deadly crash, Florida cops say

Mother clings to door as teen steals SUV with 8-year-old inside, Pennsylvania cops say

Fake deliveryman pulls out gun and tries to break into Connecticut home, video shows