Resident shoots and kills man accused of setting his home on fire, Georgia police say

A man accused of setting fire to a family’s home ended with him being shot dead by the homeowner, Georgia authorities said.

Emanuel County Sheriff’s deputies received a call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, about a home burning on Friendship Church Road in Garfield, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was asked to investigate.

The caller told authorities that her husband, 29-year-old Wesley Melton, and father-in-law, 58-year-old Gregory Melton, were chasing a man they said had started the fire. Authorities identified him as 45-year-old Nathan Reuben Street.

The Meltons caught up with Street near their home and tried to hold him until officers arrived, investigators said. A scuffle ensued between the three men and Wesley Melton shot Street, who died at the scene, according to the GBI.

No one else was hurt. Authorities did not say how or if the men knew each other.

According to the GBI, Street was seen on video lurking near the Melton’s house earlier that night before the fire. The sheriff’s office had issued warrants for his arrest on charges of prowling and criminal trespass, investigators said.

Wesley and Gregory Melton have not been charged, according to authorities. The incident remains under investigation.

Garfield is about 65 miles south of Augusta.

