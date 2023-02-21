Resident shoots and kills man kicking in apartment door, Indiana police say

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed after kicking in someone’s apartment door in Indianapolis, according to local news reports.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to a news release obtained by McClatchy News. They found a man in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services rushed the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“Detectives learned an individual reported to dispatch a male kicked in the door, and the person who kicked in the door was shot,” police said in a statement to WISH.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the man who was killed was 31 years old, according to WTHR. He was inside the apartment building when police arrived.

Investigators believe the shooter knew the man who was fatally shot, according to WISH.

“Detectives do not believe there is an active threat to the area and this is an isolated incident,” police said in the news release.

Authorities said the shooter is cooperating with homicide detectives as part of an ongoing investigation.

