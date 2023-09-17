Resident shoots, kills suspect who broke into West Melbourne apartment, police say

The West Melbourne Police Department said a suspect has died after breaking into a resident’s apartment.

According to a news release, police received reports of the shooting at the Reserves of Melbourne apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Police said that multiple suspects, who may have been armed with a gun, forcefully entered the apartment.

Investigators said the homeowner, who was armed, fired multiple times and hit two of them.

One suspect was taken to the Holmes Regional Hospital, where they died. Police said another suspect showed up at the hospital and is being treated for their injuries.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and how all the people were involved.

They ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the police department at 321-723-9673 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

