Resident shoots machete-wielding man in foot inside Canton home

CANTON ‑ Bond has been set at $50,000 for a man accused of threatening people with a machete at a home on Third Street NW near Wertz Avenue.

A resident of the home shot the 59-year-old suspect in the foot to stop him, according to a complaint filed in Canton Municipal Court.

The complaint says the 46-year-old man who shot the suspect feared for his life as the defendant was violently swinging the machete.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Third Street NW. It was reported to police at 8:06 p.m. Saturday.

The defendant, who lives in Osnaburg Township, is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing Friday on a charge of attempted felonious assault.

Judge John A. Poulos set the defendant's bond at his arraignment Wednesday. He ordered the defendant to have no contact with victims or witnesses.

The defendant remained in the Stark County Jail at midday Wednesday.

