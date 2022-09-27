Resident shot during Ceres home invasion, Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office reports

A man was shot during a home invasion Tuesday morning south of Ceres, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

About 6 a.m., deputies responded to the 2600 block of Gondring Road on a report of a possible home invasion with a gunshot victim.

A resident was found suffering at least one gunshot wound. Deputies began lifesaving measures until an ambulance crew took over and took him to a hospital. The Sheriff’s Department had no information on his condition.

Family members told deputies they were awakened by “a loud commotion and unknown subjects with guns in the home,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.

The assailants fled immediately after the shooting. No description of suspects or any possible getaway vehicle was provided.

The Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Espinoza at phone number 209-567-4466.

Tips also may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.