Resident shot during Sandy Springs home invasion

One person is in the hospital after being shot during a home invasion early Monday morning.

On July 4, at around 2 a.m., Sandy Springs police said they responded to reports of a home invasion on Parkside Place.

According to officials, the resident was shot during the invasion. They are currently stable and recovering at a local hospital.

Detectives said there are multiple offenders. They are working to determine a motive.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

