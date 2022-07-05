Resident shot during Sandy Springs home invasion
One person is in the hospital after being shot during a home invasion early Monday morning.
On July 4, at around 2 a.m., Sandy Springs police said they responded to reports of a home invasion on Parkside Place.
According to officials, the resident was shot during the invasion. They are currently stable and recovering at a local hospital.
Detectives said there are multiple offenders. They are working to determine a motive.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
