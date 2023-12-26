Resident shot in violent Taunton home invasion, New Bedford suspect flown to hospital

TAUNTON — A resident was shot during an armed home invasion in Taunton and the alleged assailant was seriously injured in a struggle with the resident, Taunton Police said.

The incident took place Friday evening, Dec. 22, at a multi-family house on Newcomb Place, according to a written statement from Taunton Police.

The resident, who was shot in the leg, was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The suspect, Joshua Manuel Deleon, 22, of New Bedford, suffered head trauma and other injuries in an struggle with the resident and was flown under police custody via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, police said.

The resident and suspect knew each other, police said.

What happened on night of shooting?

Police responded to the house at 10 p.m. on Friday after receiving a 911 call with someone screaming for help.

Two officers arrived at the home, with backup units being called in once reports came by dispatch that a firearm was present.

The two leading officers were let into the second-floor apartment where the incident occurred by a woman who answered the door, police said. Officers found Deleon and the resident fighting each other and struggling on the floor. The officers, knowing the presence of a firearm on the premises, took out their firearms and ordered the two men to break up their struggle, police said. Both complied.

How many guns were found?

Officers reportedly found multiple firearms in the apartment, including three spent bullet casings on the floor, which may have been fired during the struggle, police said.

Third floor apartment may have been fired on

Police said, based on apparent bullet holes, the third floor apartment, may have been fired into during the struggle. Officers met with a third floor resident and determined that she and her four children inside the apartment were "frightened but not injured."

Not a random act of violence

Taunton Police said the two men found in the struggle know each other and "this incident was not a random act of violence."

It is believed the conflict originated in a different community and "spilled over to Taunton."

Here's what charges suspect faces

Deleon was charged with:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Armed assault with intent to murder

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Home invasion

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Use of body armor in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number

Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Man shot in Taunton home invasion, New Bedford suspect injured