Resident suffers burns in Wichita Falls apartment fire

A resident suffered second-degree burns to his arm and hand in a cooking fire Saturday afternoon at a Wichita Falls apartment, Lt. Jody Ashlock, assistant fire marshal for the Wichita Falls Fire Department, said in a media release.

The WFFD was dispatched to a two-story apartment complex in the 500 block of Kemp at 2:04 p.m. Saturday, Ashlock said in his report.

Firefighters arriving discovered a kitchen on fire in an apartment. Residents used a multi-purpose extinguisher to put out most of it.

Firefighters put out the remainder of the blaze with a water-under-pressure extinguisher. A resident was in the apartment where the fire happened, and he was led out to a fire engine to get medical care.

He was cooking on an electric stove when the fire started in a pot and spread to the cabinet above the stove. The tenant was transport by AMR to United Regional Health Care System to receive care for first- and second-degree burns to his arm and hand.

No other injuries were reported at the scene. Firefighters removed the cabinet and carried other items from the stove top outside.

A positive-pressure ventilation fan removed smoke from the apartment, and the adjoining apartments were checked. Some smoke had spread into two apartments, and first responders ventilated them, too.

Fire-related damage to the apartment is estimated at $20,000. Unattended cooking caused the blaze. The Red Cross was notified of the fire but not called to the scene.

