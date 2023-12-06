Resident suggests city infrastructure improvements needed before more growth

Dec. 6—Discussions about the city of Cullman's growth were met with mixed reactions Monday, Nov. 4, as city officials touted the widespread impact of local events. At least one resident said it may all be too much, too soon.

Local Resident Patty Phillips previously addressed the council Nov. 27, once again voiced her concerns regarding the rezoning of property located at the intersection of US 31 and AL 157 to R-4 residential district.

Phillips, who lives in a neighborhood adjacent to the property in question, asked if a traffic study requested by the property owners, listed as N31, LLC., had been completed and requested the council table any rezoning decisions until it could review recommendations from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Mayor Woody Jacobs ensured Phillips that rezoning the area did not guarantee any construction would move forward. He said there has not been any official site plan submitted, and the rezoning would simply allow the process to continue. Jacobs told Phillips she would be able to share her concerns with the City of Cullman Planning Commission once proposals for any subdivision had been submitted to the city's building department.

"As I said last week, for you guys to allow for new growth prior to any infrastructure is still irresponsible to your current citizens and your constituents, who rely on you to help us, keep us safe and to not ignore us," Phillips said.

Cullman Parks and Recreation and Sports Tourism Director Nathan Anderson gave councilmembers an update on the city's recently expanded Christkindlmarkt. Anderson said his team had set fairly high expectations leading up to the monthlong event, but was happy to report attendance was currently on track to exceed those expectations.

Anderson estimated about 18,000 people were in attendance during Friday's tree-lighting ceremony. He said attendance for the annual Christmas Parade — which led into the tree lighting — was more difficult to track, but puts the number "north of 20,000." Attendance for both events exceeds last year's totals by more than 5,000.

Attendance to the German-themed market has also been strong. As of Friday, Anderson said a combined total of around 47,000 have visited the market since it opened on Nov. 24, and expects to see many more once he receives total numbers for this past weekend.

"I believe once we get our Sunday totals in, we will exceed, or be close to 60,000," Anderson said.

With three weekends remaining until the market closes, Anderson expects attendance to exceed 125,000. With 75% of the market's vendors being represented by local businesses, he said these numbers have the potential to massively impact the local economy.

"People are spending money in the evenings when your typical brick and mortar businesses are closed," Anderson said.

Councilmember Clint Hollingsworth said he had seen a number of complaints about heavy traffic in the areas surrounding Depot Park — where the market is located — but felt as though the benefits for local business owners and community as a whole justified these "growing pains."

"This time of year, especially, kind of makes or breaks [business owners'] year a lot of times. So, I'll put up with some inconveniences and traffic because these people are spending their money and time here and our local businesses rely heavily on that. I think sometimes we lose perspective on being inconvenienced because it's going to take another five or ten minutes to get to my destination," Hollingsworth said.

The council approved to rezone the property from B-3 and M-1 to R-4.

In other business the council:

* Set a public hearing to rezone Blue Hole, LLC. property located at US 278 from AG-2 to AG-1 on Jan. 8, 2024.

* Approved a special event request from Father Patrick Eagen of Sacred Heart Church for the annual Our Lady Guadalupe parade from St. Bernard Abbey to Sacred Heart School on Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

* Entered an agreement with ALDOT to install and maintain a traffic control signal at the intersection of US 278 and I-65.

* Approved for the annual Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday to take place from Feb. 23, 2024 until Feb. 25, 2024.

* Held the first reading of an ordinance to annex a vacant lot located on CR 1188 as AG-1.

* Held the first reading of an ordinance to annex two parcels located on CR 468 as R-1.