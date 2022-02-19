Two nursing home residents, in Parsippany and Teaneck, found dead outside of facilities

The body of a Parsippany nursing home resident who had been missing overnight was found on Saturday — while police in Bergen County were investigating the death of a man whose body was found just outside a Teaneck nursing home earlier in the week.

Parsippany police said the man found Saturday had been a resident of the CareOne nursing facility. A CareOne spokesman said the resident had walked out of the facility at 9 p.m. Friday, and authorities were immediately notified.

In Teaneck, police said they were investigating the death of a 59-year-old resident of the Teaneck Nursing Center who was found deceased after emergency management services workers responded to a call about a cardiac arrest at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The man, who was not identified, was found on the ground in an outdoor patio area of the center, Police Chief Glenn M. O'Reilly said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the first responders. The Bergen County Medical Examiner's office is conducting toxicology tests, according to Bergen County spokesman Derek Sands.

O'Reilly said the investigation is pending results from the examiner's office.

Barry Weinberger, the Teaneck Nursing Center's administrator, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parsippany police said officers contacted the family of the CareOne resident, but did not provide details about the incident. The nursing home issued a statement saying staff members conducted their "own thorough search" after contacting authorities Friday night and worked with emergency services "through the night and today."

"Despite all our exhaustive efforts the resident was found deceased and succumbed to the elements," the statement said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and we are in communication with them."

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday were below freezing and ranged from the teens to the mid-20s. Temperatures dipped into the 20s early Saturday with gusting winds and some snow squalls during the day.

