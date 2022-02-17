Resident to Westernport: We need police protection

Town of Westernport

WESTERNPORT -- Twenty years now without a town police force, Westernport residents are pleading with the town council for law enforcement coverage.

“There is money for police protection,” said Kitty Mitchell, showing the council where Maryland has a surplus and Gov. Larry Hogan wants to spend it on law enforcement and police protection.

“We’re begging you to get a new police force. Your first obligation is to protect us,” she told the council.

Westernport eliminated its police department in 2010, opting to coordinate services with the Bureau of Police, which was later dissolved by the Allegany County Commissioners, placing police patrols back under the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s department.

Mitchell noted that nothing has changed, from drugs, to crime to speeders. Another concern she has is that the “illegal immigrants will eventually get to Maryland.”

“We’re not asking for 24-7, just something,” Mitchell said, noting that depending on the county or the Maryland State Police for law enforcement doesn’t work because they are never close by.

“We’re begging you to apply for local police for Westernport,” she added, reading in the charter where protecting the residents and the town is the responsibility of the council.

“I hope you’ll do something,” she said.

“We’ll look into a police grant,” mayor Laura Freeman-Legge said, noting that one hurdle may be that the town does not have an existing police force.

The mayor urged residents to put their support of a police force in writing, saying, “I need letters of support. When I have multiple letters of support, that shows the need.”

Fire and police commissioner Judy Hamilton sympathized with Mitchell, saying, “We’ve applied for things and we’ve never been able to get anything.”

Commissioner Allen Shapiro echoed his hope that as the third largest community in Allegany County the town could receive some of the funding.

Serving as the finance commissioner, he cautioned “With grants you get the money up front, but then it’s up to you to fund it forever.”

This article originally appeared on Mineral Daily News-Tribune: Westernport resident asks town for police protection