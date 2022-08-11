Resident: Wounded officer concerned about children in neighborhood

RICHMOND, Ind. — Erika Martinez walked through the darkness just before midnight Wednesday toward her North 12th Street home.

Behind her, portable lighting illuminated Indiana State Police officers investigating an incident that resulted in Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton and suspect Phillip M. Lee being shot more than five hours earlier. As Burton fought for her life in a Dayton, Ohio, hospital, Martinez provided a heartfelt tribute to the four-year RPD officer.

'A worst-case scenario': Police officer, suspect seriously injured in Wednesday night shooting

“I enjoyed having her as a patrol officer for this area," Martinez said. "I do know that she was really concerned about children in the area and cared a lot about the youth in this area.”

Martinez, who lives in the block south of the shooting, had been talking with neighbors as she watched the activity at the shooting scene. According to the Indiana State Police, Lee shot Burton after her K-9 Brev had indicated to the odor of narcotics. Other officers returned fire and wounded Lee, who had been stopped by officers while riding his moped.

RPD Chief Mike Britt said Burton was fighting for her life at Miami Valley Hospital.

Officer Seara Burton and her K-9 partner, Brev, began duty together in April.

“She will definitely be in my prayers,” Martinez said.

Burton joined RPD on Aug. 6, 2018, and graduated May 18, 2019, from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. She became a K-9 handler this year, beginning service with Brev during April after training at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana. The team worked the second shift.

Britt called Burton a "fantastic officer" and later added that she was a "fine person and a fine officer."

Other officers and agencies also showed support on social media. Several RPD officers have changed Facebook profile pictures to photos of Burton with "#prayforSeara."

Officer Aaron Stevens posted on Facebook: "You laughed at me Monday when I tripped on the curb walking into the PD. I was so embarrassed thinking no one saw me. You are a fighter and every brother and sister in the TBL are praying for you."

Detective Neal VanMiddlesworth posted: "Great character person, great family. She exemplifies what is right about law enforcement."

Martinez said her interactions with Burton supported those words.

Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton assists during an arrest.

“She was very polite, very understanding," Martinez said of previous interactions. "She was like the people’s person, I guess you could say.”

In one instance, Burton helped solve the problem of campers in an alley behind the North 12th Street who left dangerous drug paraphernalia on the ground. But she doesn't just pay attention when there's a problem.

“A few times, she would even stop and ask if I was doing OK when she would see me out doing yard work and stuff," Martinez said. "She really did a lot in this area on this north side to really help, especially us women that was single with kids on this block.”

Wednesday night's incident was the third shooting within a couple of blocks of Martinez's residence. A 22-year-old was shot in the leg July 10 in the 1300 block of North B Street, and a 40-year-old was shot in the back July 18 in the 1300 block of North C Street.

“I think it’s very unfortunate because over the last I would say five years things have changed drastically in this community," Martinez said. "I do know it’s gotten kind of worse in this end of town.”

Those are not the only incidents of gun violence in Richmond this year. In addition:

Martinez said the increased violence concerns her because of the children. She said steering children away from the violence can change Richmond for the better.

"Officer Burton is one of those that cares about the kids and the safety of the children," Martinez said. "That’s why I like her a lot is because she cares more about the youth. That’s so important."

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: ISP investigating shooting involving Richmond Police officer