Residential buildings on fire due to shelling in Ukraine
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine released images of residential buildings in the city of Irpin on fire due to shelling.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine released images of residential buildings in the city of Irpin on fire due to shelling.
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesMoscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday.“Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor Konashenkova, spokesperson for Russia’s defense ministry, announced in a Russian state television address on Sunday. The s
The State Police Association of Massachusetts is sharing video that shows a tractor-trailer, which was carrying U.S. mail, crashing into the Charles River.
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and now
Multiple sources claimed that the AN-225 Mriya had been targeted while it was sitting in a hangar at the Antonov Airfield.
H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...
As Ukrainians fight for their lives during the Russian invasion, the extremist lawmaker used their plight to nonsensically push her ideology.
Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.
A patient’s unexpected death during a study has given us the first recording of a dying human brain. Scientists managed to capture the unique event while monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old-epilepsy patient. During the study, the patient experienced a heart attack and died while still being monitored. It’s a unique situation and one … The post The brain activity of a dying person was recorded for the first time ever appeared first on BGR.
Hilary Farr and David Visentin, of HGTV’s Love It or List It, have undeniable on-screen chemistry, and so fans have wondered for years if the two are married.
Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first red carpet appearance of the year tonight at the NAACP Image Awards, and they wore true statement looks to mark their receiving the President’s Award
Bleacher Report proposed that the Ravens and the Cowboys make a blockbuster trade
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Saturday that Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine and urged Ukrainians to overthrow their government. In a video posted online, Kadyrov boasted that Chechen units had so far suffered no losses and said Russian forces could easily take large Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, but that their task was to avoid loss of life. "As of today, as of this minute, we do not have one single casualty, or wounded, not a single man has even had a runny nose," Kadyrov said, denying what he said were false reports of casualties from Ukrainian sources.
The couple offer up a playful take on the chart-topping rock hit. Robert Fripp and Toyah Are Right on Time with The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy”: Watch Spencer Kaufman
From The Nanny to the boss: for her first SAG Awards as president of the SAG-AFTRA actors' union, the actress decided to dazzle
Selena Gomez came ready to make a splash on her first red carpet of 2022. The Only Murders in the Building actress stepped out in a black column gown with a cutout by Oscar de la Renta.
Rick Ross gave fans an inside look at his lumberjack aspirations, after he decided he needed to chop down 10 massive oak trees on his property.
Ukraine's stiff resolve in its fight againt Russia may get a boost from those who want to come and help.
Selena Gomez stepped out on the SAG Awards stage barefoot as she and Martin Short presented the award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role
The Duchess of Sussex recognized her mother at the end of her acceptance speech at the awards show, which aired on BET on Saturday