Residential fire in South Bend kills five children, injures a sixth. Here's what we know.

The burned-out shell of a two-story house is quiet Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, after a residential fire Sunday night at 222 N. LaPorte Ave. in South Bend. Five children died in the blaze.

SOUTH BEND — Although officials have released very little information about the residential fire Sunday evening that killed five children and hospitalized a sixth, some information is available.

Here’s what we know:

Sunday night fire on LaPorte Avenue

• The South Bend Fire Department was dispatched about 6:30 p.m. to 222 N. LaPorte Ave. in response to reports of a residential fire.

Adult tried to save kids but couldn't

• The house was occupied at the time by one adult and six children, ages 17 months to 11 years old. The adult tried to save the children but was forced to escape the building, South Bend Fire Department Chief Carl Buchanon said at a Monday news conference, because of the intense smoke and flames.

5 children died, one was hospitalized

• Five of the children died Sunday night. The 11-year-old was transported to Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to a specialized pediatric burn center in Indianapolis for treatment. Her name and condition have not been released.

Deadliest fire in South Bend in decades

• Buchanon said this is the city’s deadliest fire in his 37 years with the South Bend Fire Department. It is unknown if it’s the deadliest in the city’s history.

Firefighter fell through floor, was injured

• One firefighter was injured when he fell through the second floor to the first floor. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home. Buchanon said he will be examined by an orthopedist before returning to work, which is expected to be soon.

State investigation

• The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office sent investigators to South Bend, including Fire Marshal Stephen Jones, to investigate the fire. So far, the cause and point of ignition have not been determined.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: What we know about deadly South Bend fire that killed five children