Residential land purchase in Henderson County makes history: How much did it sell for?

A buyer from Chicago has made the most expensive residential land purchase in Henderson County history, according to Premier Southeby's International Realty.

The 422-acre lot located at 9999 North Bearwallow Road in Fletcher sold for $6.75 million, the release said, and D'Ann Ford of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Asheville office represented the buyer. Steve Dozier of Steve Dozier Group, Allen Tate/Beverly-Hanks, Realtors said the same property sold for $2 million in 2009 to Bearwallow Investments LLC out of Coral Gables, Florida. That's an increase of 237% in 15 years.

The buyer is listed at the Henderson County Register of Deeds as Woodlands Collection Property Holdings LLC.

This is part of the 422-acre residential lot purchased off North Bearwallow Road.

"The sale was made on Jan. 5," Ford told the Times-News on Jan. 18. "My highest sale before that was $4.2 million in Morganton. I was the listing agent. That was in September 2021. I was thrilled for the sellers, because they had been trying to sell it for a while. I was honored to help them get it sold."

Dozier said the prior record in the county was $4.5 million for a 10-acre property located off Spartanburg Highway in Hendersonville in 2006.

The North Bearwallow Road property is just a 10-minute drive from the popular Bearwallow Mountain Trail in Henderson County, Ford said. She called the land "an investment in an extraordinary lifestyle."

This map shows the location of the 422-acre lot on North Bearwallow Road and its proximity to the Bearwallow Mountain Trail.

“The expansive and exquisite parcel of land presents the backdrop for creating a legacy property in a corner of North Carolina that beckons those who appreciate the serenity and majesty of untouched nature," Ford said.

Ford has been in the real estate business for more than two decades, according to the Premier Sotheby's International Realty's website, which said that she has ranked in the top five producers for the past five years, pulling in multimillion-dollar years across North Carolina and South Carolina. She currently assists in buying and selling real estate across 16 counties.

Steve Dozier of Steve Dozier Group, Allen Tate/Beverly-Hanks, Realtors broke down the top 10 residential properties for sale in Henderson County in a September article in the Times-News. Topping the list was a home in the $6 million range, he said, but it was still cheaper than the North Bearwallow Road purchase.

The home that was No. 1 on the list for most expensive homes on the market is located at 1547 Walnut Cove Road in Hendersonville and is listed at $6.495 million. It was listed on June 30 by Allen Tate/Beverly-Hanks Hendersonville and sits on 35 acres. It is still for sale.

