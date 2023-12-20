Residential recovery expansion coming to Loogootee

Dec. 20—LOOGOOTEE — A southern Indiana recovery ministry has landed a major housing grant. The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has granted $697,000 to Behind the Wires Ministry. The money will be used, along with a $3,000 match, to construct a transitional housing facility. The Recovery Housing Program provides funding to create stable, transitional housing for individuals in recovery from substance abuse.

"Pretty cool. It's amazing. It is a lot of money to be trusted with," said Scott Highburger, founder of Behind the Wire Ministries. "That wasn't on the radar when we moved down here three years ago, but I am a Christian and I believe that God works in mysterious ways. I am out here doing the next thing in front of me."

The next thing now will be putting together a 2,200 square foot facility that includes living space, 12 beds, full bathroom facilities, laundry facilities, a commercial kitchen and cafeteria.

"Absolutely there is a need for this type of facility. It will improve things for the people that are there and open the way for more residential recovery opportunities. It is a double-edged sword that will increase the quality of life for the people that are here and it is going to create more space for people to become a resident," said Highburger. "There is a lot of support for what we are doing in Martin County."

The project is being done in cooperation with the city of Loogootee. Mayor Noel Harty says the public hearings for the project were among the largest he has seen during his time as mayor.

"The problem is there are not enough of these facilities, especially in rural areas. You don't find them in rural communities of our size," said Harty. "The final public hearing we had produced the largest crowd I ever saw for a public hearing in Loogootee. Some of them were residents at Behind the Wire but it was also patrons from the community who could vouch for the fact that we had a tremendous need for a facility like this."

Behind the Wire already has 25 transitional beds in four buildings on its campus. Officials say the new facility will make the operation 32% more efficient. It will also add three new full-time employees.

"We are working on this. It is all new but we hope to have it done by the end of the summer," said Highburger. "We are working with SIDC and the city of Loogootee. Our architect is Donovan and Donovan out of Vincennes."

Behind the Wire is not only expanding in Loogootee, the ministry just assisted First Steps in Dubois County in opening the first residential recovery facility in Jasper.

The state, in total, gave out $2.9 million in grants for residential rehab facilities.

"Hoosiers combating mental illness and addiction deserve the best resources we can give on their road to recovery," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. "These grants will provide each of these communities one key to recovery, stable housing. I look forward to seeing the impact this initiative will have across Indiana."

Besides the grant for Behind the Wire, OCRA presented a $750,000 to the Knox County organization Life After Meth. The money will be used for renovations to two houses used as recovery housing facilities in Knox County.