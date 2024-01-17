Residential structure fire under investigation
Jan. 16—A residential structure fire is under investigation after a resident was found deceased Monday.
The Stillwater Fire Department, Stillwater Police Department and LifeNet EMS responded to the fire around 7:41 p.m. Monday.
"Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames emitting from the back of the house. Crews entered the structure to attack the fire," a City of Stillwater news release reads. "A resident was found deceased, Diane Brock, 72 years of age.
"The fire is currently under investigation by Stillwater Fire Department with assistance from Stillwater Police Department and the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office."