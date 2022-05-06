Residents able to check county ARPA spending on county website

There is now a tracker on the Beaver County website, through Controller Maria Longo, to see how the county is spending its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which will nearly be $92 million by the end of the year.

BEAVER – Residents are now able to track how the county spends its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Residents can do so via the county’s website, beavercountypa.gov.

Go to the website, then click on “departments,” then click on “controller’s office.” Finally, at the top of the page, there is a tab that states “American Rescue Plan tracking.”

In 2021, the county was allocated nearly $46 million, and will receive the same amount this year, for a total of almost $92 million.

Under federal guidelines, the county has until Dec. 31, 2024, to allocate what the money will be used for, and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.

Of the first round of allocated dollars, the board of commissioners has broken the projects into different categories:

$3 million to offset losses in county revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;

$20 million for broadband to provide high-speed internet for unserved and underserved areas in the county;

$10 million for municipal water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure projects;

$5 million in public health for mitigation and prevention activities as a result of the pandemic;

$8 million to help with the negative economic impacts and disproportionately affected populations.

During the most recent Beaver County commissioners’ work session, county Controller Maria Longo talked about the ARPA tracking on the website.

Since the county received its initial round of funding, the commissioners have allocated the previously mentioned $20 million for broadband expansion.

The commissioners will spend, in total, between $17-20 million to help with local water, sewer, and stormwater projects for different municipalities and authorities.

The commissioners plans to give out ARPA grants to county small businesses and nonprofits in the near future, and intends on using ARPA funding to help get new radios for county fire, police, and EMS departments.

The commissioners have also allocated one-time payments, such as to help the Community College of Beaver County with HVAC, accessibility, and safety renovations, the Western Beaver County School District for infrastructure/sewage work, Aliquippa to fix the road of the Fifth Avenue Hill area of the city, and to help with the construction of the new 24/7 men's shelter in Vanport Township.

During the work session meeting, Longo and Commissioners Daniel Camp III and Jack Manning said some municipalities are confused about how the ARPA allocations for the county will work.

The commissioners stated the county will not be simply "cutting out checks" to the municipalities.

Instead, the county will be sending out reimbursements to the municipalities as they initially spend money on their requested projects.

