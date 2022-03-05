All residents accounted for after fiery explosion at Maryland apartment complex injured more than a dozen people

All known residents of a Maryland apartment building leveled by a massive fire Thursday were accounted for as investigators examined whether a cut gas pipe found in the basement may have led to the fiery explosion.

Fourteen residents, including two children, were hospitalized after the blast, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said. Three of the buildings of the apartment complex were deemed unsafe to reoccupy, displacing more than 200 residents, Goldstein said.

A maintenance worker was working on plumbing at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, just outside Washington, D.C., at the time of Thursday's explosion, Goldstein said at a Friday news conference. The worker was injured in the explosion but has been able to talk to investigators.

But exactly how the cut gas pipe may have led to the explosion is still unclear, and investigators are still exploring other potential causes.

"We are continuing to work to determine the source of ignition, and we are working multiple theories at this time," Goldstein said.

In nine years, there have been two prior gas leaks in the apartment complex, which was constructed in 1971, Goldstein added.

Fire crews arriving at the complex after the explosion around 10:30 a.m. Thursday said they found all four stories of the building engulfed in flames.

While some residents escaped the fire on their own or with help from other residents, one jumped from a second-story window, Goldstein said.

Despite no reports of missing residents, crews are still working to confirm no visitors of the building remained trapped in the debris. Dogs trained to detect bodies alerted crews to the front left corner of the building, and crews began removing debris by hand in case of a possible victim.

"We want to rule out that there was somebody who was in front of the building at the time of the blast," Goldstein said.

Video footage captured screams and a large plume of smoke after the thunderous blast. Other videos showed firefighters hosing smoldering, charred piles of debris where the apartment building once stood.

In 2016, an explosion at an apartment building just miles away from Thursday's blast left two children and five adults dead and sent 68 more to the hospital. A three-year investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board pointed to the utility company Washington Gas’ faulty equipment as the most likely cause of the explosion, though the company disputed the findings.

Firefighters work the scene after an explosion and fire caused an apartment building to collapse in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service reports that multiple people were critically hurt in the fire that started at about 10:30 a.m. at a four-story building at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Md.

