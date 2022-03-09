Residents Can Apply For Town's Rent Relief Program: ICYMI

Editor's note: This article was originally published on Friday, March 4, 2022.



MANHASSET, NY — The Town of North Hempstead is reminding residents about an emergency rental relief program that can help them if they are financially struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



A partnership between the Town and New York State, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is designed to assist residents who are having difficulties paying their rent and utilities. The program was made possible with $6.8 million in federal funding from the U.S. Treasury's Consolidated Appropriations Act, which provided coronavirus emergency response relief to taxpayers.

In order to be eligible, residents must live in North Hempstead and cannot be receiving other federal assistance for the same amounts, according to officials. The state's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will be responsible for evaluating applications and issuing checks.

The program will conclude when funds shave been fully distributed. Click here for more information.

This article originally appeared on the Port Washington Patch