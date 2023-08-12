Residents band together to get supplies to Lahaina

STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH ABC AFFILIATE FOOTAGE REMOVED.

Boat captains planned to sail around to the fire-affected areas and bring the supplies to the beach on jet skis, seconded from the area's tourism industry, as the waters were choppy and docks had been damaged by the fires.

The inferno, which erupted on Tuesday (August 8), reduced the picturesque resort town to piles of smoldering debris as it torched 1,000 buildings and left thousands homeless in what was the worst natural disaster in the U.S. state's history.

Hawaiian officials on were still trying to determine on Friday what caused a deadly wildfire to sweep through Lahaina on Maui island with terrifying speed, killing at least 67 and decimating the historic resort town with little warning to residents.

