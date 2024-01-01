Residents of Berks-area communities discuss plans for new year

Jan. 1—Well, it's official. Another year is behind us.

And that means a brand new one is spread out in front of us.

Across the world, people welcomed in 2024 today at the stroke of midnight. Some did so at raucous parties or bars, others in the comfort of their own homes and still others while soundly asleep.

A Reading Eagle reporter and photographer ventured out over the weekend to see how local residents were planning on celebrating, and to ask about their hopes, resolutions and expectations for 2024.

Here's what they had to say:

Sherry Murphy, Shillington

Murphy isn't big on New Years Eve parties.

"I'll stay home," she said. "I don't do anything."

Murphy said she has dabbled in New Years Eve events in the past. But they never seem to end up how she hopes they will.

"It just always turns out to be a disaster," she said. "It's my least favorite holiday, so I just stay at home in my pajamas and relax."

As for New Years Day, Murphy said she planned to dive deeply into Pennsylvania Dutch tradition. Her family always has a pork and sauerkraut meal — her sister-in-law is responsible for cooking it this time around — in hopes of securing some start-of-the-year good luck.

Looking ahead, Murphy said she doesn't do resolutions because she always ends up feeling guilty when she inevitably falls short on them.

"So I'm just looking forward to spending more time with my family," she said.

Daniel Brown, Temple

Most years, Brown heads to the Maryland home of a couple of his friends to ring in the new year.

But this year he had other plans.

"They have two kids under 3," he said. "So we're not doing it this year."

Instead, he said he planned to find something to do locally. Most likely, he said, he and some friends would find a place to go out to and celebrate.

For New Years Day, Brown likewise didn't have any set plans other than sleeping in. His family always did the big pork and sauerkraut meal, but he doesn't like to smell up the house with the pungent aroma of simmering fermented cabbage.

"It's not a tradition I've continued," he said with a laugh.

When it comes to his outlook for 2024, Brown said he hopes the year resembles 2023.

"It's been a pretty good year for me," he said. "I'm hoping things keep going that way, keep going on an upward trend."

Rue Rentschler, Reading

Rentschler was more than a little excited about her plans for New Years Eve.

"I'm going to watch the pickle drop in Dillsburg (York County)," she said with a bright smile. "I love pickles. And they give out free pickles to the crowd."

After all of that frivolity and excitement, Rentschler said she was looking forward to sleeping late on New Years Day and having a generally relaxing time once she finally wakes up.

That will give her time to start planning for her goal for 2024, which is a simple bit of self improvement.

"I just think I'm going to be nicer to people in 2024," she said.

Erica Crowley and Michael Albarran, Reading

With Albarran just recently returning to Berks County from Oklahoma, he and his mom, Crowley, were planning on spending some quality time together for New Years Eve.

"We're going to cook some Puerto Rican food," Albarran said.

The pair planned to stay up until midnight and watch the ball drop in New York City on television.

New Years Day will be a quiet one in their household. Crowley said she has to work, and her son said he didn't have anything on the agenda.

As for what they hope is in store for 2024, both mentioned their current employment situations.

"I have to find a job, get back into work," Albarran said, explaining that he hasn't found employment since moving back to the area.

Crowley said she would like to find a better job this year.

Skylar Horst, Denver

Horst was looking forward to getting together with some friends on New Years Eve, with the group planning on gathering at one of their houses to watch the ball drop on television.

And then, on New Years Day, Horst planned on digging into some pork and sauerkraut.

"I grew up on it," he said. "It's tradition."

Asked if he had a goal for 2022, Horst had a very specific answer.

"I'd like to get my dream truck in 2024," he said. "A 2018 Ford f250 Lariat."