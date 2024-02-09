Residents in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood digesting news of potential migrant move-in

Neighbors in Boston’s Fort Point are digesting the news that migrants may soon be moving into an office building in their community.

24 Farnsworth Street, a 92,000-square-foot six-story building, is being considered by the state as a contender for a new migrant overflow shelter.

Community leaders in Fort Point, steps away from the Seaport, are now pushing for a public meeting to get their questions answered.

How many migrants could be moving into the building and exactly when they could be arriving remains unclear.

“It’s a burden on the residents who are already here,” said Loriann Furbush. “We can’t work any harder to support these people just bombarding us.”

The prospect of the next migrant shelter opening in the trendy city neighborhood comes after the controversial conversion of the Melnea Cass Recreational Center into a shelter for hundreds of migrants.

It’s also unfolding as Massachusetts works on launching the nation’s first pilot program to help migrant families in shelters find long-term housing.

“I wouldn’t necessarily know if Seaport is the first and best neighborhood for these folks, but what’s most important is we’re putting them somewhere they are getting the best resources,” said Joe Pratolongo.

A spokesperson for the Unitarian Universalist Association, which owns the office building, sent the following statement to Boston 25 News:

“Conversations are underway regarding a short-term use of the building that is in the public’s best interest and are in accordance with our values and principles as a faith tradition.”

A City of Boston spokesperson also issued a comment in response to community concerns:

“The City will work with the State and other partners to ensure our residents have an opportunity to learn more and provide feedback regarding any proposed shelter sites, while prioritizing minimal disruption to area residents.”

Plans to turn 24 Farnsworth Street into a short-term migrant overflow shelter have not been finalized.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW