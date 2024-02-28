Residents, businesses ‘left in the dark’ with no working lights or answers

ST. LOUIS – Residents are complaining after lights have stopped working at the Crown Plaza Development.

Crown Plaza Development is a $30 million project funded primarily by tax credits. A non-profit, in collaboration with a restoration group and the city, made the project possible.

11 businesses and 80 apartments sit within the development, and locals say without functioning lights, it is dangerous.

“The lights been out for a long time…I guess they were trying to beautify (the light posts) but they haven’t been working for a long time,” Muriel Harris, resident, said. “People don’t want to stay here, (they) can’t have their business open at night cause they’re scared.”

Harris says she has pleaded city hall and her alderman to fix the issue, but with no luck.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge (Ward 14) spoke with FOX 2 about the problem.

“I’ve reached out to city departments to try to figure out what we can do to get those lights on as soon as possible,” he said. “(I’m) trying to figure out if this is on the city’s end and if it is, what’s the time frame and can we get it expedited?”

Aldridge agreed that the entire block should not be left in the dark.

The Crown Plaza development has won several awards for its urban innovations. But some residents and business owners would be satisfied with just having the lights on.

