Residents call for resignation of Johnston Co. commissioner charged with child sex crime

Nearly a year after a Johnston County commissioner was charged with indecent liberties with a child, a group of residents are still calling for accountability and his removal from office.

Before the scheduled Board of Commissioner’s meeting on Monday at 6 p.m., the group plans to meet outside of the Johnston County Courthouse with signs calling for Richard ”Dickie” Braswell’s resignation. Some residents are scheduled to speak during the meeting’s public comment period.

Braswell, 74, was arrested last June after a 13-year-old girl told officers at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office that she had an “inappropriate interaction with an adult male acquaintance.” The incident reportedly occurred on April 18, 2022, according to court records.

Braswell made his first court appearance on June 30, 2022, and was released from jail after posting a $35,000 bond. He was also ordered to have no contact with the girl.

After his arrest, Braswell remained on the Board of Commissioners and continued his run for election. He ran unopposed in November and secured over 50,000 votes. Braswell serves the county’s District 3 which covers the areas of Princeton and Bentonville. He was initially appointed to the board in 2021.

Allen Hall is one of the Johnston County residents who plans to protest against Braswell at the meeting.

Hall told The News & Observer he was concerned about Braswell’s tenure on the board and the silence from other officials. Even if Braswell cannot be removed from office, Hall said he believes the commissioner should “recuse himself or step down.”

“It disgusts me to have to stand there in that room with him,” Hall said. “I really feel like it’s a conflict of interest. He’s a county commissioner. He’s in charge of people that are in this county and I feel like (commissioner’s) positions are influential, they’re powerful and with the charges brought against him, he shouldn’t be able to have that power.”

What we know about the allegations

Court documents show the case against Braswell is pending.

An administrative hearing is scheduled for May 2 in the Johnston County Courthouse and a jury trial date is set for Oct. 23.

According to divorce documents filed last month by Braswell’s wife, Loretta, the alleged incident involving the child happened at Braswell’s office. He allegedly “took the victim and her brother with him to work under the pretense of having them do some work for him, then sent the victim’s brother on an errand,” the documents read.

According to state law, incident liberties with a child is categorized as a Class F felony and has a maximum punishment of nearly 5 years in prison.

A person can be found guilty of the crime if over 16 years of age or older and at least five years older than the child and “willfully takes or attempts to take any immoral, improper, or indecent liberties with any child of either sex under the age of 16 years for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire.”

This includes any “lewd or lascivious act upon or with the body or any part or member of the body of any child of either sex under the age of 16 years.”

Butch Lawter, the chairman of the Johnston County Commissioners told The N&O in a statement that they “respect the seriousness of the charges and accusations” against Braswell.

“We continue to have trust in the process of the judicial system,” Lawter said. “I also recognize that regardless of the outcome, there will be children and families whose lives are forever changed.”

Lawter said the board of commissioners follows the state’s general statutes regarding the qualifications of a county commissioner. There is currently no recall process.

Other allegations of abuse

Court documents show Richard and Loretta Braswell separated last June before his arrest.

Loretta Braswell filed for divorce on the grounds of intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional district and breach of fiduciary duty.

The case is pending in a Wake County District Court.

The divorce documents also allege that Richard Braswell first made sexual advances toward Loretta when he was 39 and she was 16. Loretta Braswell is now 51. They married in 2013, six years after their second child was born.

After learning about the allegations against Richard Braswell, Loretta Braswell left home with their daughter. Richard Braswell later sold their house for $1.5 million, the documents read.

Hall said he fears how long inappropriate behavior may have been going on. “How was this hidden and not talked about, not brought to light?” he said.

Jack O’Hale, Richard Braswell’s Smithfield attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The N&O on Monday.