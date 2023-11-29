Residents concerned how intersection, apartment projects will affect their properties

Nov. 29—Several residents who live around the NW 14th Street and Van Buren Street intersection spoke during the Abilene City Commissioner's regular meeting Nov. 27 about their concerns about a city project, which the city has not finished planning, to change the NW 14th Street and Van Buren Street intersection and what is being built in the Golden Belt Heights west section.

Public comments

Jacque Barkley Webb said she is concerned about EMS response times increasing if the intersection is changed. She also said she is concerned about, "the population of people that might be moving into the north,' to the Golden Belt Heights west section. She and other residents who could not attend the meeting are against low-income housing in the Heights.

Fred Bailey said he has not witnessed any accidents in that area in the 20 years he has lived near the intersection. When he drove semi-trucks and owned a trucking company, he and his drivers constantly drove through that intersection and never had problems. Webb also said she has not witnessed any accidents near that intersection.

Bailey said he moved to the west of the city because of the trees and other nature in the area. He does not want those qualities removed because of the city's projects.

"If it doesn't need fixed, some things don't need fixed," Bailey said.

Bailey also said he is concerned about his property's value decreasing if low-income housing is built in the Golden Belt Heights.

Greg Wilson said he is concerned how the intersection project will be financed. He said he does not want property taxes to increase more. On his farm south of Abilene, Wilson said his taxes per acre have increased between 300%-400% since 2005. He said real estate taxes have negatively affected the growth rate of Abilene.

"You guys are going to tax us out of a reasonable place to live," Wilson said.

Wilson said sidewalks would be better suited in and around the center of the city than to connect Golden Belt Heights to the rest of the city. He also said he is concerned about whether the apartments that are planned for the west section of the Heights will be rent controlled.

Intersection, sidewalk projects

At the time of the city's meeting, the city was waiting to hear whether they had won a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation's 2023 Cost Share Program. The city applied to the same program for the NW 14th street project that is currently happening. In an interview outside of the commission meeting, Ron Marsh, city manager, said the city learned the morning of Nov. 28 they earned a grant of $724,500. If the city had not received the grant, they would not have pursued the project, Marsh said.

The area and scope of the intersection project and developing the corridor is on both city and Dickinson County land, Marsh said. Both entities signed a memorandum of understanding early this year.

The application the city and county submitted to the state included a concept for a four-way stop, which can be found in the agenda of the Abilene City Commission's Sept. 11 meeting. Marsh said they submitted a four-way stop concept because it was the simplest intersection for them to create. The final plans of what type of intersection and how the intersection will be structured are not finalized. Now they have been awarded the grant, the city will start to create those plans.

Marsh said a community meeting will be scheduled for a future date to discuss the project.

"It's going to be very transparent," Marsh said. "We're not going to do anything without people knowing what's going on. As soon as we have enough information, we're going to put it up on our community engagement (webpage)."

Since Golden Belt Heights is within city limits, Marsh said they want to better connect the Heights with the rest of the city and the schools and amenities by building a sidewalk. He said plans for a sidewalk are not finalized, but the city would like to construct one in the coming years.

"Part of what people look for in communities when they move to communities is walkability, connectivity and how easy it is to get to amenities," Marsh said. "Not everybody wants to live in the country like some of these people. Not everyone wants to live in solitude like these people."

Marsh said the intersection is "odd" compared to current intersection standards, and the city wants to make it safer. The intersection is dark at night since there are no street lights, and people from out of town may not be familiar with the intersection. Marsh said county reports read three accidents have occurred at the intersection since 2021. He also said a lot of near-miss accidents happen there, something that is not reflected in reports. The intersection will also have more traffic as the Golden Belt Heights is further developed and people move into that area.

"People have no idea what they are talking about out there," Marsh said. "If they made a simple phone call to city hall, they'd know what is going on."

Apartments

John Kollhoff, city commissioner, said during the commission meeting the apartment building developers received a moderate-income housing grant. A person applying for one of the apartments will have to earn less than $150,000. He said the proposed rent for the apartments is around $1,000. Kollhoff said the developers are planning to build a 12-unit apartment building on five single family lots.

Marsh said the developers are responsible for "quality" projects in several cities such as Manhattan and Wamego.