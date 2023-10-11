Residents Concerned About New Subdivision Placement After Crashes News 19 at 6 p.m.

TechCrunch

U.S. securities regulators have opened a probe into the MOVEit mass-hack that has exposed the personal data of at least 64 million people, according to the company that made the affected software. In a regulatory filing this week, Progress Software confirmed it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking “various documents and information” relating to the MOVEit vulnerability. “The SEC investigation is a fact-finding inquiry, the investigation does not mean that Progress or anyone else has violated federal securities laws,” Progress said, adding that it intends to “cooperate fully” with the investigation.