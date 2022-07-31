Residents of Crimea see the real threat of transferring the war to the peninsula Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSUNDAY, 31 JULY, 2022, 12:26

The population's mood in Russian-occupied Crimea has changed: it is becoming clear that the threat of war on the peninsula's territory is becoming a reality.

Source: representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, in an interview with Radio Liberty’s regional news outlet "Crimea.Realities"

Quote from Skibitskyi: "Gradually, this is reaching the population of Crimea. We are monitoring those issues that relate to such public sentiments.

I will say this: first of all, people have changed: those who have relatives on the territory of the [Ukrainian] state - in Kyiv or Kharkiv, or relatives in the occupied territories, where villages and cities were simply destroyed. And second, for those people whose brothers, sons, fathers have died…the threat of the war coming to the territory of Crimea is already becoming a reality."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ in Crimea under attack, Kremlin-backed Sevastopol "official" says

    Ukraine is responsible for a UAV attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, the so-called “governor” of the Russian-occupied city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said in a Telegram post on July 31.

  • Nibulon owner Oleksiy Vadaturskyi killed in mass shelling of Mykolaiv

    Hero of Ukraine and the owner of the Nibulon company, the country's largest grain trader, Oleksiy Vadaturskyi, was killed during the mass Russian shelling of the Black Sea city of Mykolaiv on the night of July 31, European Business Association has reported.

  • Hero of Ukraine and businessman Vadaturskyi dies during Russian shelling Ukrainska Pravda source

    ROMAN KRAVETS, ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 31 JULY 2022, 10:39 Oleksii Vadaturskyi, a Hero of Ukraine and the owner of the major grain trading company Nibulon, was killed at the age of 74 during the shelling of Mykolaiv on the night of 30 July.

  • Luhansk Oblast: Russia attempting to create favourable positions to mount offensive on Bakhmut

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 31 JULY 2022, 08:46 Russian forces in Luhansk Oblast continue to attempt to improve their tactical positions in order to mount an offensive on the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, as well as on towns and villages in the vicinity of Bakhmut, on the administrative border between Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

  • Ukrainian aircraft destroy Russian ammunition depots and strongholds and kill dozens of Russian soldiers

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 30 JULY 2022, 23:53 On Saturday, 30 July, Ukrainian aircraft destroyed two Russian field ammunition depots, two company strongholds, and up to 20 armoured vehicles, and struck and killed several dozen Russian military personnel.

  • Broncos offseason roster: No. 13, CB Michael Ojemudia

    Broncos CB Michael Ojemudia will aim to have a bounce-back season in 2022.

  • On navy day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia

    ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Sunday signed a new naval doctrine which cast the United States as Russia's main rival and set out Russia's global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea. Speaking on Russia's Navy Day in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg founded by Tsar Peter the Great, Putin praised Peter for making Russia a great sea power and increasing the global standing of the Russian state. After inspecting the navy, Putin made a short speech in which he promised that what he touted as Russia's unique Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, cautioning that Russia had the military clout to defeat any potential aggressors.

  • The dangers of China and Russia make this defence company a must-have

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a game changer for the defence industry. It has thrust the world into a new era where elevated geopolitical risks are likely to prompt higher military spending among Nato members.

  • As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap

    Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.

  • Pentagon: Latest Batch of Ukrainian Military Aid Will Cause ‘Morale Problems’ for Russia

    The Department of Defense recently signed off on a $270 million aid package, including more HIMARS launch vehicles, suicide drones, and howitzer ammunition.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Navy to Get Hypersonic Missiles Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaTrump Can’t Be Blamed by Militia Group at Jan. 6 Trial, US SaysShock July Stock Rally Was a Monster the Fed May Regret SeeingPresident Vladimir Putin said the Russian fleet would start to be fitted with powerful “Zircon” hypersonic missiles within months as he outlined a new naval doctrine. A Ukrainian grain magnate was killed by Ru

  • Indonesia, U.S. to hold military exercise amid heightened Indo-Pacific tensions

    Some 4,000 soldiers mostly from Indonesia and the United States will conduct a joint military exercise next week that underscores "the importance we place on a free and open Indo-Pacific region," a senior U.S. military official said on Friday. The annual "Super Garuda Shield" exercise, which the United States called "significantly larger in scope and scale than previous exercises", comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions with China over the latter's growing assertiveness in the region. But Major General Stephen G. Smith, who will be directing operations on the ground in the exercise, told reporters in Jakarta on Friday that the drill should not be seen as a response to any tensions.

  • Iraqi cleric followers continue parliament sit-in

    STORY: Thousands of the Shi'ite Muslim cleric's loyalists stormed into the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Saturday (July 30), taking over the empty parliament building for a second time in a week as his Shi'ite rivals, most of them close to Iran, try to form a government.At least 125 people - including demonstrators and police - were wounded, according to a health ministry statement."We're staying until our demands are met. And we have many demands," a member of Sadr's political team told Reuters by phone, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to give statements to media.Sadr's social-political Sadrist Movement is demanding that parliament be dissolved and new elections be held and that federal judges be replaced, the Sadrist official said.

  • Riley's hot bat, Wright's 13th win lead Braves past D-backs

    Austin Riley is scorching hot and pleased that he's helping the Atlanta Braves maintain striking distance lead in the NL East. Riley had a homer and three RBIs, Kyle Wright earned his NL-leading 13th victory and the Atlanta Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Friday night. Riley homered in the first and drove in runs with doubles in the third and fifth.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralise a Russian reconnaissance group on the Sloviansk front General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 29 JULY 2022, 18:35 Ukrainian forces neutralised a Russian reconnaissance group in the Shchurivka region on the Sloviansk front; a second Russian reconnaissance group on the Kramatorsk front was forced to withdraw.

  • Scorching U.K. heat wave would have been 'extremely unlikely' without climate change

    A group made up of some of the world's leading climate scientists has concluded that last week's record-shattering heat wave in the United Kingdom would have been "extremely unlikely" without human-caused climate change.

  • GAC hits back at Stellantis over collapse of Chinese JV

    Last week, Stellantis and GAC said they would end their loss-making venture producing Jeep SUVs in China only four months after Stellantis said it would raise its stake in the business. In January, GAC reprimanded Stellantis for announcing plans to raise its stake to 75% from 50%, stating the parties had not signed a formal agreement.

  • Zelenskyy aide says Russia must pay after horrific video appears to show captive soldier being castrated

    A graphic video that circulated online appears to show Russian soldiers castrating a captive. Ukrainian officials vowed to find the perpetrators.

  • Russia stockpiles equipment near border with Kharkiv region media

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 30 JULY 2022, 18:08 The Russian army is increasing the presence of military equipment on the border with Ukraine near the occupied part of Kharkiv Oblast. Source: Radio Svoboda's Skhemy (Schemes) project based on analysis of Planet Labs satellite images Details: The images available to journalists show that some of the equipment is being transported by rail and taken to the village of Sobolevka, Belgorod Oblast in the Russian Federation.

  • Ukraine's celebrated HIMARS weapons have a 2nd payload: Pushing troops to keep going, military experts say

    Ukraine currently has 12 HIMARS from the US that allow it to accurately shoot Russian targets from afar, changing the course of the war.