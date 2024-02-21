Residents Demand Action In Lemon Grove Over Storm Drain Woes
Sarah Alegre reports.
With the proposed update, people would no longer be expected to isolate themselves for five days.
There were 22 people injured and one person killed when a mass shooting broke out just minutes after the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade had ended last week in Kansas City.
Ashley Scoggin alleges that coach Amy Williams and AD Trev Alberts didn't do enough in their response.
Nvidia will report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Wednesday.
Nielsen today released its January report on viewing usage across linear TV and streaming, which revealed that YouTube is once again the overall top streaming service in the U.S., with 8.6% of viewing on television screens. Netflix, meanwhile, saw 7.9% of TV usage. The new data points to YouTube’s dominance in the TV streaming arena and marks 12 consecutive months of the platform being in the top spot.
Walmart is buying Smart TV manufacturer Vizio for $2.3 billion.
“This is a job. I do this to make a living.”
According to a report in Bloomberg, the SoftBank founder is seeking $100 billion to build a new venture that would compete with the likes of Nvidia in the area of AI chips. Code-named Izanagi, the new venture would collaborate with Arm, the chip design company that SoftBank spun out as a public company last year. It still owns about 90% of Arm's stock as of this month.
According to a report from The New York Times, the Biden administration is planning to loosen the strict rules on tailpipe emissions proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency last year. The rules are expected to be published this spring.
In a memo sent to his league administrators, one commissioner described reports of the CFP agreeing to or having concluded an extension of the media rights deal with ESPN as “incorrect.”
Why are at-home sexual assault test kits so controversial? There are several reasons. Here's what you need to know.
Three Microsoft Gaming executives are about to share details “about our vision for the future of Xbox” on the brand's official podcast. You can tune in and learn all the details here.
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses so you can stay safe and healthy.
After disclosing better-than-expected financial results in its fourth-quarter earnings report, U.S.-based Coinbase has big plans. Coinbase’s strong fourth-quarter results come after a return to form for the crypto industry itself, which spent much of 2023 mired in a downturn. As last year came to a close, trading activity rose and the start of 2024 came with a critical regulatory win regarding spot bitcoin ETFs that could provide Coinbase and its peers with a strong start to the year.
"There’s a difference between acting like a badass and being a badass," Hamilton tells Yahoo Entertainment.
The news comes after the Clippers reportedly sent Tucker home from a road trip due to his frustrations.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
In 2017, "new retail" began appearing in Alibaba's earnings reports. Coined by the Chinese e-commerce behemoth, the term "new retail" refers to the seamless integration of online and offline retail. Six years later, Alibaba is having a moment of reckoning with this strategy as it looks to offload some of its offline retail assets.
X has allowed dozens of sanctioned individuals and groups to pay for its premium service, according to a new report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP).
China's BYD Co Ltd will reportedly set up a new electric vehicle (EV) factory in Mexico, as the EV maker aims to establish an export hub to the United States.