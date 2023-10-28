Residents dispose of unused medication for Drug Take Back Day
Residents dispose of unused medication for Drug Take Back Day
Residents dispose of unused medication for Drug Take Back Day
Some of our fave savings: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, an amazing five-piece cookware set for $70 off, and so, so much more.
Score a Keurig for a sweet 50% off and a 40-inch smart TV for just $168, along with plenty of home goods and holiday gift ideas.
Amazon made a number of announcements on the robotics front this year. Starting this year, customers in College Station, Texas, will be able to get medications from Amazon Pharmacy delivered via drone. Amazon is, understandably, approaching the project with baby steps.
The Oscar-winning actress discussed how her doctors dismissed her pain until they determined she was having a stroke.
Untangle your wires and your mind will follow.
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, JBL headphones for 50% off and more great deals.
An Alzheimer's drug in injectable form could be the key for Biogen, Eisai to ease pressures and concerns of a limited market and revenue.
Winter is actually my favorite season. Please don't @ me.
The COMFEE' countertop dishwasher really is That Girl™.
Battery-powered tools are fantastic for small jobs. But electric cars are a work in progress.
Don't get stuck giving out apples — from minis to full-sized bars, this sweet sale is irresistible.
As the conflict between Israel and Hamas reaches its third week, internet connectivity in Gaza is getting worse. On Thursday morning, internet monitoring firm NetBlocks wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the Palestinian internet service provider NetStream “has collapsed days after the operator notified subscribers that service would end due to a severe shortage of fuel supplies.” Hours later, NetBlocks wrote that its network data showed “a collapse in connectivity in the Gaza strip,” including Paltel, which bills itself as “the leading telecommunication company” in Gaza.
The sale is available for the 256GB and 512GB models.
On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Musk taking over Twitter (now X), the company published a retrospective blog post examining how it has fared under the new management. X's CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a blog post that overall users spend 7.8 billion active minutes every day. Similarly, the figure of 1.5 million sign-ups per day is also lower than Musk's 2 million per day sign-up figure from a year ago.
Cruise said Thursday evening it has paused all driverless operations, a decision that comes just two days after the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits effectively ending its robotaxi operations in the state. The action means that driverless operations in Austin, Houston and Phoenix where the company was charging for rides, has ended. Cruise has also ended driverless operations in Miami, where just yesterday the company had quietly launched, according to sources familiar with the company's activities.
Get a three-month supply on sale for a mere $30 right now.
This is your sign to redecorate your entire living sitch without breaking the bank.
When asked earlier this month if his relationship with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey could be salvaged, Harden responded, "No."
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Before they take the field for Friday's Game 1, here's everything you need to know about how these teams are winning in October and why they might take home a title.