Residents at east Charlotte senior complex looking for answers after 30 hours without heat

Residents at a senior living complex have spent almost 30 hours without electricity during a time when temperatures were dangerously low.

The Eastway Crossing Apartments are on Eastway Drive near Central Avenue in Charlotte, where lows hit 13 degrees overnight on Saturday, and several residents say they were without power.

Channel 9 education reporter Jonathan Lowe spoke with a resident off-camera who shared her frustrations.

“It’s been super cold; I had to come out last night and get in my car so I could get warm,” she said.

It’s a brand-new complex built for seniors that opened in December. Residents say at least 40 units lost power on Saturday afternoon, and they are upset by what seems to be a lack of urgency to restore power during one of the coldest times we’ve seen this winter.

“We had no heat from 12:56 p.m. until today, and we still have no heat, and when Duke came out, they were saying there was nothing they could do,” the resident told Lowe. “It’s not their problem anymore; they came out this morning, and they still couldn’t do anything, so what happened is that it’s on the complex.”

A spokesperson with Duke Energy sent Channel 9 this statement about the situation:

“An electrician for the customer asked Duke Energy to cut power to part of the building around 12:45 p.m. today, as it has been experiencing power issues and needs to have a piece of equipment replaced. We are waiting for the electrician to complete the work and have it inspected so we can reconnect power to the complex.”

Not having heat in the freezing temperatures is a concern for most of the residents, but some rely on medical equipment to function, and others are nervous about food in the fridge going bad. The resident told Lowe that some people, including herself, in the complex use asthma machines.

“It’s people who live here that have those machines, asthma machines,” she said.

She explained that management initially didn’t seem to care about the outage, but they have since arranged for displaced residents to stay in a University City hotel.

“I want them to know that somebody needs to come out and help, or somebody needs to tell us something when it’s going to be fixed, or can they fix it?” she said.

Duke Energy reached back out to Lowe, saying the building has had power issues and needs to have a piece of equipment replaced. They said they are waiting for the electrician to complete the repairs. After that, a crew will be sent in to inspect so the power can be reconnected.

