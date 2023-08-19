Residents of east Washington community flee amid fast-moving wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire prompted the evacuation Friday of residents in and around the eastern Washington community of Medical Lake.

The so-called Gray Fire began around noon and was burning in grass, timber and wheat, according to the state fire marshal's office, which said the fire was threatening homes, a hospital, Highway 202 and the community of Medical Lake.

Level 3, or “go now,” evacuations were issued for the community of about 4,800 people.

The National Weather Service had issued a red flag warning, with a strong breeze contributing to dangerous fire conditions following a dry week.

Medical Lake is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Spokane.