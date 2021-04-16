Residents encouraged to report child abuse, neglect

Apr. 16—April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"Sadly, physical and sexual abuse of children happens even right here in Navarro County," said Criminal District Attorney Will Thompson. "The Navarro County Child Advocacy Center is a great partner with our law enforcement agencies in providing services to victims and assisting with prosecution of these serious crimes."

Thompson said over the past five years, 124 felony cases have been filed for sexual abuse of children in Navarro County courts. Unfortunately many more abusive situations go unreported.

If you have any information about a child being abused or neglected please report it to your local police or the Child Abuse hot line at 800-252-5400.

Reporting child abuse is the right thing to do and failing to do so can be a crime under the Texas Penal Code.